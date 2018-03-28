Rezum Treats an Enlarged Prostate

TAMPA, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - There are more than 3 million cases a year in the U.S. of enlarged prostate, also known as BPH. The condition is very common in men over 60, and among other things, causes difficulty with urination and creates a feeling of urgency. But now doctors are turning to nature for treatment.

Jason Horvath didn’t think he’d walk again.

“I literally think I was knocking on death’s door,” Horvath shared.

Horvath’s enlarged prostate made life miserable. It’s a problem that affects millions of men.

“I couldn’t work. I couldn’t function. I lay in bed in pain because I knew I couldn’t empty my bladder. I was in dire straits,” Horvath continued.

But then water … got him back on his feet. Jared J Wallen, MD, a Florida Hospital Urologist used the Rezum steam vaporization system to remove extra tissue from the prostate- in a 30-minute office treatment.

Doctor Wallen explained, “The steam is used to treat the tissue to be vaporized or ablated which essentially causes the tissue to die in that very small area near the needle and then over time, the body actually reabsorbs the tissue.”

Studies show this steam treatment can improve symptoms by 50 percent and it can provide relief for three years. It can also preserve sexual and urinary functions.

“Previous treatments for BPH were either an electric cauterize loop which used electrical energy or things like a laser,” said Dr. Wallen.

But for Horvath, water did wonders.

“Everything fell in line. I was destined to be healed,” said Horvath.

Healed with one of nature’s most basic elements and a little help from science.

Doctor Wallen says some common side effects of Rezum may be related to minor swelling in the prostate. They include increased urgency, frequency, burning with urination, difficulty urinating, or bladder spasms for a few days up to a few weeks after the procedure.

