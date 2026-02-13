11-year-old takes home championship in junior gilt competition at San Antonio rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – Out of more than 1,000 junior farmers, an 11-year-old’s pig stood above the rest.

Karter Stone, from Hico, Texas, was named the Supreme Champion of the Junior Purebred Gilt competition Thursday at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Hico is located approximately 190 miles north of San Antonio, northwest of Waco.

Stone discussed his win with KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist Adam Caskey.

“I got a little nervous,” Stone told Caskey. “It felt good.”

According to a Facebook post from Hico’s Future Farmers of America (FFA), Stone’s gilt, a female pig named “Missy,” earned grand champion status despite competing against more than “1,300 gilt entries.”

“It’s hard,” Stone told KSAT. “You have to take care of them every day. When we had that snow storm, we had water frozen and had to bucket water them. It’s hard.”

Stone showed off his prize, a buckle with the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s logo on it. The buckle is enclosed a glass case.

