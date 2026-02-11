Skip to main content
Entertainment

Let’s Rodeo, San Antonio. Celebrate with this free opening day pass to the rodeo fairgrounds for KSAT viewers.

Opening Day is Thursday, Feb. 12

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo fairgrounds. (KSAT)

San Antonio, it’s officially that time again—the boots are coming out, the hats are getting dusted off, and the city is about to swap “just another few weeks” for “best weeks ever.” Opening day of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is here, and the excitement is as big as the North Star Mall boots.

Since 1949, this hometown tradition has grown to become one of the largest and most prestigious single events in the city of San Antonio, drawing approximately 1.5 million visitors each year. In other words: if you’re looking for big energy and pure San Antonio pride, you’ll find it here.

View or download your free fairgrounds ticket. 🤠

KSAT Viewers Get FREE Admission to grounds on Opening Day

Here’s the celebratory cherry on top: our friends at the Rodeo are offering KSAT viewers FREE admission to the fairgrounds on opening day, Thursday, 2/12. This provides access to everything except the AT&T Center, where the rodeo athletes and music artists perform.

According to the rodeo’s website, the fairgrounds include “thrilling carnival rides, mouthwatering food options, incredible shopping, live music stages, a wine garden, craft beer area, the NEW Ag Expo, pig races, a petting zoo, and so much more.”

How to Claim Your Free Admission

To take advantage of the offer, print this voucher and bring it with you on opening day.

View or download your free fairgrounds ticket. 🤠

And yes—you may duplicate the voucher as many times as necessary, so feel free to share it with friends and family and make it a full-on opening day outing.

Plan Your Day Before You Go

Want to map out your must-sees and get the latest details? Visit sarodeo.com for more information to help plan your day.

San Antonio—print that voucher, spread the word, and we’ll see you at the rodeo!

Find all KSAT’s rodeo coverage here.

