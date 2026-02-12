‘You’re killing me, man’: Teen accused in shooting death of 8-year-old brother to remain detained

Judge William “Cruz” Shaw of the 436th Juvenile District Court speaking to a teen boy charged in the shooting death of his 8-year-old brother on Thursday, Feb. 12.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Despite evidence of progress during his detainment and continued calls for release by his family, a teenager accused of shooting and killing his brother will remain in detention.

Judge William “Cruz” Shaw of Bexar County’s 436th Juvenile District Court made the ruling during a Thursday morning hearing.

The 13-year-old was charged with manslaughter in connection with the July 25, 2025, shooting death of his 8-year-old brother, Daniel Casares, in the 3500 block of Bob Billa Street.

The gun accidentally went off while the teen was handling it, according to San Antonio police.

During Thursday’s hearing, court officials described the progress the teen had made in educational programs. However, they still suggested he remained detained.

Lawyers for the state again pointed to the teen’s violation of the conditions of his initial release in December 2025.

The teen’s lawyer, who acknowledged the violation, still pushed for his release.

“The underlying case, I’ve argued all along — and I feel more confident than ever — that it was just an accident,” the lawyer told Shaw.

Though acknowledging the lawyer’s belief that the shooting was accidental, Shaw pointed to the facts of the case thus far and put it bluntly to the teen.

“You’re killing me, man,” Shaw said. “All I know is: I released you, and you messed it up.”

The teen’s next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26.

