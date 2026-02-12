Cibolo man stabs himself in neck after he was sentenced in child sexual abuse case, GCSO says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A man stabbed himself in the neck multiple times after he was sentenced in a child sex abuse case, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Charles Wyatt, 60, of Cibolo, stabbed himself Thursday immediately after learning of his 12-year prison sentence. Wyatt was convicted on multiple offenses, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, multiple counts of possession of child pornography, and invasive visual recordings, the sheriff’s office said.

Wyatt stabbed himself “several times in the neck” using “a knife fashioned from plastic or another non-metallic material,” GCSO said. The stabbing happened in courtroom 201 at the Guadalupe County Justice Center in Seguin.

The sheriff’s office said Wyatt was not yet in custody as an inmate at the time, and the stabbing took place before bailiffs were able to take him into custody.

Wyatt was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio. He survived the initial injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. As of Thursday afternoon, his medical status is unclear.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the stabbing.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact GCSO at 830-379-1224. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).

