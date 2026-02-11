Where to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As Friday the 13th nears, several tattoo shops are preparing to celebrate the day by offering some discounted tattoo specials.
This year, there will be three Friday the 13ths, including this upcoming Friday and ones in March and November.
KSAT has compiled a list of tattoo parlors that plan to participate in the upcoming Friday the 13th.
Here’s where to find discounted tattoo specials:
ALTAR Tattoo Studio will offer deals from Feb. 10-15 on a first-come, first-served basis. The shop will offer special flash deals starting from $31. ALTAR is located at 14751 Old Bandera Road, Unit 3101.
Cherubs Tattoo will offer $20 selected tattoos and piercings on Friday. The shop is located at 1601 Guadalupe St.
Into The Void Tattoo will offer $130 black-and-gray or color tattoos about palm size, starting at 11 a.m. Friday. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis. The shop is located at 1016 S. Presa St.
Master Minds Tattoo will offer Friday the 13th deals from Feb. 13-15, noon to midnight daily, on a first-come, first-served basis. Designs will cost between $20-$100. The shop is located at 13231 Nacogdoches Road.
Nite Owl Tattoo Studio is offering $20 and $40 tattoo deals from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday at both locations. Appointments are required. The studios are located at 7121 U.S. Highway 90, Ste 230 and 1816 Fredericksburg Road.
Reflection Ink Tattoo Shop will offer $20 tattoos on Friday. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. The shop is located at 7405 W. U.S. Highway 90.
Twisted Tattoo San Antonio will offer Friday the 13th deals from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tattoos are by appointment only, with limited spots available. The shop is located at 1031 Patricia, Ste. 100.
This list will be updated as more tattoo parlors reach out to participate. If you own a participating shop and want to be included, reach out to KSAT at news@ksat.com.
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.