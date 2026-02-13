How advocacy group supported 8 kids removed from abusive New Braunfels home where mother starved teens

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains details about child abuse and neglect. Viewer discretion is advised. KSAT is not publishing the names of the victims in this case to protect their identities. If you suspect or see child abuse, call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 800-252-5400 or call 911.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – CASA of Central Texas Community Engagement Manager Jade Dimitri said the biggest part of what volunteers do is “keep showing up.”

That’s exactly what Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers did for the eight children removed from Susan Helton’s home in 2018. Helton was just sentenced to 40 years in prison for abusing and neglecting two of her eight legally adopted kids.

Prosecutors showed makeshift cages they said Helton kept the two kids in while denying them food. Case documents showed when removed from the home, the 14-year-old girl weighed 40 pounds, and the 13-year-old boy weighed 50 pounds.

Since the kids had all been legally adopted, foster care case workers were no longer required to do home visits.

>> KSAT answers your questions about high-profile child abuse case in New Braunfels

When asked how common it is for CASA to see removals from permanent legally adopted families, Dimitri said it’s “pretty rare.”

“It does happen. We do see it,” Dimitri said. I can think maybe of a handful in my experience. The vast majority of cases are removals from biological parents.”

Strict confidentiality policy doesn’t allow Dimitri to reveal much about how the kids are doing now, but she said for all cases, CASA volunteers become a consistent and stable presence for children who have been through trauma.

“It’s just huge for them to know they have somebody in their corner,” Dimitri said.

Once a child is removed from their home, a judge typically appoints a CASA volunteer to the case. Volunteers can also be requested by case workers, attorneys or other people involved in the case.

“They are visiting the children at least monthly, speaking to placements, speaking to service providers, caseworkers, attorneys. They oversee the safety advocacy, educational advocacy, medical, mental health, all the pieces of it,” Dimitri said.

They also attend court with the kids, advocating directly to the judge.

“We had a judge say that CASA is the extra set of eyes and ears that they need on the case. Because case workers, attorneys, they all have these huge caseloads,” Dimitri said.

They stay with kids the entire case, which is crucial in severe or complicated situations like Helton’s children experienced.

“This case happened to be a very long running case,” Dimitri said.

Once kids gain permanency in the form of aging out, family reunification or adoption, the CASA volunteers are no longer required to continue their services.

However, Dimitri said many of the kids form strong bonds with their CASA volunteers and stay in touch for years.

The CASA of Central Texas volunteers cover four counties including Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Caldwell. There are typically 170 to 185 active volunteers for the region, many of which take on groups of siblings.

In fiscal year 2024, Dimitri said there were 505 children in the system, which includes new removals and ongoing cases. CASA was able to serve 379 kids.

“We were able to service 75% over our four counties, which is good. We’re happy with it, but we want to push toward that 100%,” Dimitri said.

In order to do that, they need more volunteers to step up.

“Guadalupe County in particular is a tricky county for us to recruit volunteers, so if you are interested in helping in that county, please reach out to us,” she said.

Anyone who wants more information about volunteering can call 830-626-2272 or visit the CASA of Central Texas website.

The main message Dimitri wants to send is that child abuse is happening everywhere, regardless of city or neighborhood, and every community member needs to step up.

“The kids in our communities belong to all of us. And if you have a suspicion of child abuse or neglect, it is your job as a mandated reporter in the state of Texas to report that,” Dimitri said.

Anyone who reports abuse or possible abuse can remain anonymous.

“You’re reporting it in good faith,” Dimitri said. “They investigate it and look into it and nothing’s going on that’s of concern, it will be closed and you know you can rest easy.”

To report abuse or suspected abuse, call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 800-252-5400 or make the report online.

Move coverage of this story on KSAT.com: