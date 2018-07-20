Vaping vitamins? New trend draws mixed reviews

SAN ANTONIO - With vaping becoming a popular item among the younger generation, some companies are capitalizing and have created vitamins you can vape.

There are new vape pens that contain Vitamin B12 instead of nicotine.

B12 helps keep nerve and blood cells healthy, but health experts say, despite the emerging trend, the water soluble vitamin is best when consumed as food.

As far as vaping B12, personal trainer Dustin Castro said: “I like the concept. People like convenience. Anything that's going to keep people away from nicotine and smoking.”

“I know for a fact that what I take works. I need to find out if this works,” Castro said.

Faysal Ahamed, owner of Smoke Shadowz shop, said he would consider selling vitamin vape pens in his store.

“Sixty percent of sales are now vaping.” Ahamed said.

Like many, Ahamed believes vaping is a safer alternative to smoking, but Dr. Colleen Bridger, director of the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, is against the concept altogether.

“I think it's a bad idea to inhale anything but air,” Bridger said. “We do know that research has shown some of the fruit flavorings used in electronic cigarettes can cause respiratory illnesses.”

Bridger said the best way to get B12 is through a balanced diet.

“Things like meat, eggs, fish are all good sources of vitamin B12,” she said.

Anyone can order the B12 vape pens online. The Food and Drug Administration does not recommend vaping dietary supplements.

