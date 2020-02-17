Model Says Photographer Hid Camera Inside Her Bathroom: 'It Literally Made Me Sick'

Zoe Klopfer makes a living, living in front of the lens.

But the 25-year-old fitness model and Instagram influencer said she never expected the man behind the lens, photographer William Francis, would turn her world upside down.

Klopfer said Francis placed a hidden camera designed to look like an iPhone charger in her bathroom and recorded videos of her naked and while using the toilet. She said that upon closer inspection, the plain black cube with a cable attached to it had a tiny pinhole camera at the top.



Klopfer shared one video with Inside Edition that she said shows her enter the bathroom, appearing completely unaware of the camera. It was one of many the model said Francis took of her before she found the device.

In a YouTube video posted for her 243,000 followers, Klopfer got emotional reliving the moment she said she discovered it.

"I just couldn't comprehend that somebody I trusted would do something so vile," she said.

Then, she said her worst fears came true when she pulled out the memory card in the camera and plugged it into her laptop.

"There were so many files it literally made me sick," Klopfer said.

There were 271 files in total, and some of them showed other women as well, Klopfer said.

"It seems like he takes this device wherever he goes," Klopfer said in the YouTube video. "There were several bathrooms and several women on this device."

Klopfer said one of the video files even apparently shows the photographer setting up the secret camera.

Francis denied the allegations in a video on Instagram, saying, "It's complete bulls***."

Inside Edition Chief Investigative Correspondent Lisa Guerrero also caught up with the photographer as he got into his vehicle, but he didn't want to answer any questions.

"Why would you hide a hidden camera in a woman's bathroom?" Guerrero asked.

Francis responded from inside the car. "I am not having any comments here," he said, before rolling up the window.

Klopfer said she turned the videos over to the Newport Beach Police Department in California. Officials there would only tell Inside Edition that it is an open and active investigation. William Francis has not been arrested or charged with any crime.



