As a KSAT Insider, your feedback matters to us! One of the many benefits of being a KSAT Insider is access to exclusive sweepstakes, contests, and other promotions. While we try our best to provide prizes we think our KSAT Insiders will love, we want to put the power in your hands.

Take the poll below and let us know what tickets you would like to win in September! The poll closes on Aug. 4 at 11:59 p.m.

>>>Check out our current Contests running here.<<<