What was the No. 1 summer movie the year you graduated high school?

1975: Jaws

- Summer domestic gross: $69,725,376

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $407,076,963

- Share of total gross: Data not available

A New England tourist town becomes tormented by the presence of a bloodthirsty shark. The sheriff wants the beaches closed, but the mayor fears the loss of revenue, so it's up to an oceanographer and a local shark hunter to rid the town of the beast for good. "Jaws" had a notoriously troubled production, in part because it was the first major film to be shot on location on the ocean.

1976: The Omen

- Summer domestic gross: $60,922,980

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $336,307,698

- Share of total gross: Data not available

There's something not quite right about Damien, adopted by American diplomat Robert Thorn and his wife, Katherine, after the stillborn death of their baby. A prescient warning from a priest and a series of deaths sends Robert down a rabbit hole to figure out whether he adopted the Antichrist. "The Omen" spawned a horror franchise that includes three sequels, a 2006 remake, and a 2024 prequel.

1977: Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

- Summer domestic gross: $125,989,616

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $653,025,386

- Share of total gross: 50.5%

The first film released in George Lucas' epic trilogy introduces us to the hero Luke Skywalker, who must team up with a Jedi Knight, his hairy sidekick, and two droids to save Princess Leia and the entire galaxy from the evil Darth Vader. Due to troubled production and budgetary issues, many who worked on the film—and the studio that backed it—feared it would be a flop.

1978: Grease

- Summer domestic gross: $159,978,870

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $770,695,753

- Share of total gross: 34.3%

Good girl Sandy Olsson has a romantic summer fling with greaser Danny Zuko after she transfers to America from Australia. And while opposites attract, the two high school kids' dueling cliques would rather see the lovers torn apart. The popular musical starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta spawned a sequel, as well as a prequel series that launched on Paramount+ in 2023.

1979: The Amityville Horror

- Summer domestic gross: $86,432,000

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $373,943,405

- Share of total gross: 15.6%

Something horrible happened in the Amityville house, and now it's coming for George Lutz and his entire family. It turns out the home was the site of a brutal massacre and the former home of a Satanist. The film's score composed by Lalo Schifrin was nominated for both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

You may also like: 50 of the best Christmas movies of all time

1980: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

- Summer domestic gross: $153,961,603

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $586,885,188

- Share of total gross: 22.7%

In this thrilling sequel to "A New Hope," intrepid Jedi-in-training Luke Skywalker must journey to the planet Dagobah to learn the ways of the Force from Master Yoda. Meanwhile, the Force's dark side pulls him into a climactic lightsaber battle with Darth Vader. For this second film in the original trilogy, Lucas handed the directing reins over to Irvin Kershner, who also directed the John Carpenter-penned "Eyes of Laura Mars" and "RoboCop 2."

1981: Superman II

- Summer domestic gross: $108,185,706

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $373,829,816

- Share of total gross: 15.7%

While saving the world from a terrorist plot, Superman accidentally frees the Kryptonian villain General Zod and his henchmen—and they're headed straight to Earth. Superman must rise to the occasion, even after deciding to hang up his cape in favor of a normal life. "Superman II" co-screenwriter Mario Puzo may be better known as the author and Academy Award-winning co-screenwriter of "The Godfather," "The Godfather Part II," and the film's eponymous source novel.

1982: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

- Summer domestic gross: $238,646,109

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $776,774,537

- Share of total gross: 18.4%

Stranded on Earth, the gentle alien E.T. befriends a young boy and his siblings in another Steven Spielberg classic. But when E.T. falls ill and the government catches wind of his existence, it's a race to get E.T. on the first spaceship back to his home planet. Many remember "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" as the breakout role for a very young Drew Barrymore.

1983: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

- Summer domestic gross: $231,117,020

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $728,853,976

- Share of total gross: 17.9%

The fate of the galaxy rests in the hands of Jedi Luke Skywalker, who must fight against the cruel Jabba the Hut and his own father, the evil Darth Vader. His friends in the Rebel Alliance, including Princess Leia and Han Solo, battle against the Galactic Empire on the forest planet of Endor. While Richard Marquand directed the film, Steven Spielberg, David Cronenberg, and David Lynch all turned down the job.

1984: Ghostbusters

- Summer domestic gross: $188,058,969

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $568,520,906

- Share of total gross: 13.2%

"Who you gonna call?" In this classic film, a group of fired Columbia University professors in New York City team up to fight a scourge more maddening than rats or cockroaches: supernatural forces. But when they accidentally come upon a portal to another dimension, the Ghostbusters are forced to save the entire city. The movie inspired four more films, including a 2016 reboot starring all women and the most recent hit, 2024's "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."

You may also like: 22 Asian American-centered films to watch

1985: Rambo: First Blood Part II

- Summer domestic gross: $145,393,330

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $424,424,210

- Share of total gross: 11.1%

This sequel to the iconic 1982 film sees John Rambo in jail when he's offered a way out by his former boss. If he travels to Vietnam and finds American POWs, his criminal record will be cleared, but everything changes when the woman he loves dies at the hands of American forces.

1986: Top Gun

- Summer domestic gross: $129,766,727

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $371,895,337

- Share of total gross: 10.6%

Hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is sent to the Fighter Weapons School, where his cocky attitude and recklessness create problems with the other students. As Maverick competes to be the best fighter pilot in his class, he also fights for the love of his instructor, Charlotte Blackwood. The film's appeal is so long-lived that its 2022 sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," outperformed the original film at the box office.

1987: Beverly Hills Cop II

- Summer domestic gross: $153,665,036

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $424,878,414

- Share of total gross: 10.7%

Everyone's favorite Detroit cop, Axel Foley, returns to L.A. in this hilarious sequel with a brand-new case to crack. Foley is tasked with pinning down a series of robberies dubbed the "alphabet crimes," which leads him to an illegal weapons dealer. "Beverly Hills Cop II" received both Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for the song "Shakedown."

1988: Who Framed Roger Rabbit

- Summer domestic gross: $129,121,385

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $342,832,012

- Share of total gross: 8.7%

When a potential cheating scandal leaves one man dead, the finger of suspicion is pointed at the husband of the victim's lover: star toon Roger Rabbit. Private investigator Eddie Valiant is tasked with bridging the worlds of toons and humans to find the man's real killer and clear Roger's name. "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" won four Academy Awards: Best Sound Effects Editing, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects, and a Special Achievement Award.

1989: Batman

- Summer domestic gross: $238,559,567

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $604,286,774

- Share of total gross: 13.0%

Tim Burton's classic take on the Caped Crusader sees the city of Gotham besieged by a grinning madman known only as The Joker, who takes full control of Gotham's criminal underworld. In this new evil, Batman finds his greatest opponent and must save the city while concealing his true identity and protecting the woman he loves. Before Michael Keaton was eventually cast as Batman, several actors were considered for the role, including Mel Gibson, Kevin Costner, and Harrison Ford.

You may also like: Movies audiences hated but critics loved

1990: Ghost

- Summer domestic gross: $121,842,426

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $292,813,359

- Share of total gross: 6.9%

When a banker is unknowingly double-crossed by his corrupt friend and murdered over a dubious business deal, he becomes a spirit in between planes of existence. But, while he's dead, he discovers what happened to him, and he seeks help from a psychic to get justice and protect the love of his life. Anyone who has seen the movie has never heard "Unchained Melody" the same way since. "Ghost" was a departure for director Jerry Zucker of the Zucker Brothers comedy directing duo, who, along with Jim Abrahams, was responsible for such classics as "Airplane!" and "Top Secret!"

1991: Terminator 2: Judgment Day

- Summer domestic gross: $183,122,792

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $422,311,813

- Share of total gross: 10.8%

Eleven years after the events of the first "Terminator" film, young John Connor becomes the target of a T-1000 robot that's been sent from the future. But another robot from the future, a T-800, has been sent to protect him, and John, alongside the robot and his mother, must go on the run to save humanity from a robot uprising. "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" earned four wins at the 64th Academy Awards: Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing Editing, Best Sound, and Best Makeup.

1992: Batman Returns

- Summer domestic gross: $159,559,854

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $357,218,461

- Share of total gross: 9.3%

In this sequel to Tim Burton's classic take on Batman, the Dark Knight returns as Gotham finds itself overtaken by a mutant, sewer-dwelling man known as The Penguin and his goons. The Penguin has teamed up with corrupt businessman Max Shreck to get rid of the Bat once and for all, accompanied by Shreck's former assistant-turned-Catwoman, Selina Kyle.

Though "Batman Returns" was the #1 movie of the summer in 1992, it failed to bring in the same box office earnings as its predecessor; in total, it earned $162.9 million domestically compared to "Batman's" $251.2 million. As a result, Burton was replaced with Joel Schumacher, who went on to direct the marginally more successful "Batman Forever" and the bomb that was "Batman & Robin."

1993: Jurassic Park

- Summer domestic gross: $316,609,010

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $688,213,772

- Share of total gross: 15.2%

Billionaire John Hammond has cracked the code for bringing dinosaurs back to life and decides to create a new kind of zoo to show them off to paying customers. Disaster, of course, ensues. A paleontologist, a paleobotanist, and a mathematician must keep people safe in the facility after an accident forces Hammond to learn just what happens when you play God. "Jurassic Park" employed groundbreaking fusions of CGI and animatronics to bring prehistoric creatures to life and made millions in the process—it was the first film to gross $50 million in a single weekend when it debuted.

1994: The Lion King

- Summer domestic gross: $260,978,278

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $553,126,026

- Share of total gross: 12.1%

Young lion cub Simba is next in line for his father's throne, but King Mufasa's malicious brother, Scar, has other plans. After Scar lures Mufasa and Simba to a stampede of wildebeests, only Simba makes it out alive, and he eventually must journey home to take back his kingdom. Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella were starring together in "Guys and Dolls" on Broadway and initially auditioned to voice Scar's hyenas, but they had such good comedic chemistry it was decided they were better as the meerkat and warthog team of Timon and Pumbaa.

You may also like: Most popular movies on Prime this week

1995: Batman Forever

- Summer domestic gross: $181,180,518

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $373,417,327

- Share of total gross: 8.3%

In this second Batman sequel, Val Kilmer takes over for Michael Keaton in front of the camera and Joel Schumacher takes the reins from Tim Burton behind it. "Batman Forever" sees the titular superhero go up against two new villains with the help of his trusty new sidekick, Robin: The Riddler and Two-Face. "Batman Forever" boasts a star-studded cast, including Jim Carrey, Tommy Lee Jones, Nicole Kidman, and Drew Barrymore.

1996: Independence Day

- Summer domestic gross: $281,937,276

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $564,413,629

- Share of total gross: 12.4%

A group of disparate people seemingly connected by fate stand between Earth and total annihilation by an alien insurgence. With millions already killed and the rest of the world at stake, a counterattack is planned for the Fourth of July. In 2016, a sequel to "Independence Day" was released, titled "Independence Day: Resurgence," but it only brought in a third of the original's total domestic box office earnings. Director Roland Emmerich has said he would like to make a third "Independence Day" movie, but that's still up in the air as of July 2024.

1997: Men in Black

- Summer domestic gross: $235,057,188

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $460,009,114

- Share of total gross: 10.1%

Another summer, another box office winner in which Will Smith takes on some aliens. In "Men in Black," the eponymous shadowy government agency is responsible for maintaining checks and balances for aliens visiting Earth. NYPD officer James Darrell Edwards III (Smith) inadvertently becomes one such "man in black," and is dubbed Agent J along with his partner Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones). J investigates a series of alien-related activities that uncover a plot by an intergalactic terrorist. The smash hit spawned two more sequels and a reboot, but none could match the box-office success of the original.

1998: Armageddon

- Summer domestic gross: $191,158,932

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $368,362,089

- Share of total gross: 7.0%

With a deadly asteroid on a crash course for Earth, NASA decides to employ a crew of oil drillers to travel to the asteroid's surface and detonate a bomb. Meanwhile, one of the members, the arrogant A.J., attempts to win the approval of his superior, whose daughter A.J. is in love with. While it received mixed reviews, "Armageddon" was a box office winner and garnered four nominations at the 71st Academy Awards: Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

1999: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

- Summer domestic gross: $421,381,756

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $794,453,839

- Share of total gross: 13.1%

In this first prequel film set before the events of the classic trilogy, Darth Vader's origin story is revealed, starting with him as a young child named Anakin Skywalker, who has an intrinsically strong connection with the force. Anakin joins Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and Jedi apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi to protect Queen Amidala. George Lucas returned to the "Star Wars" director's seat for this film for the first time in more than 20 years. Despite the lackluster reviews, the movie dominated the box office and has the fifth-highest earnings of any "Star Wars" film.

You may also like: What cars do the stars of "Oppenheimer" drive?

2000: Mission: Impossible II

- Summer domestic gross: $213,578,518

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $389,576,147

- Share of total gross: 7.0%

In the second installment of the popular franchise, IMF agent Ethan Hunt returns with his team to destroy a biochemical weapon that is in the wrong hands. But, a gang of international terrorists is also tracking down the deadly virus, led by a former IMF agent. It's one of a handful of movie sequels on this list that outdid its predecessor at the box office.

2001: Shrek

- Summer domestic gross: $262,908,727

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $466,288,149

- Share of total gross: 8.0%

Territorial ogre Shrek lives peacefully in his swamp until a horde of fairytale creatures is banned from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad. To regain his solitude, Shrek embarks upon a perilous journey with a talking donkey to rescue Princess Fiona, who is slated to be Farquaad's bride. The film's performance was in stark contrast to its rocky beginnings; one animator said that those who failed while working on another DreamWorks film, "The Prince of Egypt," were sent to work on "Shrek" as punishment. Ironically, "Shrek" ended up earning a standing ovation at Cannes and $267.9 million at the domestic box office, compared to the $101.4 million "The Prince of Egypt" brought in.

2002: Spider-Man

- Summer domestic gross: $403,706,375

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $704,859,213

- Share of total gross: 10.9%

The plot of this Sam Raimi film is one any comic book fan is likely familiar with dorky high school teen Peter Parker is bitten by a genetically modified spider and becomes the web-slinging superhero of New York City. As Peter gets accustomed to his new crime-fighting life, he copes with the death of his beloved uncle, his crush on Mary Jane Watson, and a villainous madman known as the Green Goblin. The movie's upside-down kiss between actors Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst as Spider-Man and Mary Jane became instantly iconic; but in a 2024 interview, Dunst said it was "actually kind of miserable" to film.

2003: Finding Nemo

- Summer domestic gross: $332,722,962

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $567,979,795

- Share of total gross: 8.8%

After the death of his wife, overly protective clownfish Marlin wants his only son, Nemo, to be as safe as possible. But, on Nemo's first day of school, Marlin's worst fears are realized: Nemo swims too close to a boat and is captured by a diver. Then, it's up to Marlin to traverse the vast ocean to rescue his last living family member. In addition to its box office success, "Finding Nemo" made history as the first Pixar film to win Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.

2004: Shrek 2

- Summer domestic gross: $437,622,810

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $727,672,444

- Share of total gross: 11.3%

Everyone's favorite grouchy ogre returns, and this time Shrek has to take on a challenge more harrowing than rescuing a princess: meeting her parents. In "Shrek 2," Shrek has to win the good graces of Fiona's royal family and circumvent the underhanded schemes of Fiona's Fairy Godmother. Like "Mission Impossible: II" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" before it, "Shrek 2" is another sequel that outdid the original at the box office.

You may also like: The most popular movies to stream right now

2005: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

- Summer domestic gross: $379,807,894

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $610,843,111

- Share of total gross: 10.8%

In this epic conclusion to George Lucas' prequel trilogy, Anakin Skywalker slowly turns to the dark side before assuming the villainous role of Darth Vader. This culminates in a climactic lightsaber battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi, fomented by Anakin's bond with the evil Emperor Palpatine. It'd be another 10 years before the "Star Wars" franchise would make its triumphant return to the box office.

2006: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

- Summer domestic gross: $414,013,957

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $645,048,531

- Share of total gross: 11.0%

Though all five "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies were released in the summer, only one dominated the box office for the full season: "Dead Man's Chest." The third installment in the iconic adventures of Jack Sparrow sees the swashbuckler contend with the ghoulish, tentacled villain Davy Jones. Jones comes to Sparrow to collect a blood debt, so the pirate must figure out a way to escape the damnation of his very soul. At the 2007 Academy Awards, the film took home the Oscar for Best Visual Effects; it was also up for Best Art Direction, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

2007: Spider-Man 3

- Summer domestic gross: $336,530,303

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $509,909,157

- Share of total gross: 8.1%

In this conclusion to Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy, Peter Parker is faced with a trio of foes: Sandman, Venom, and his own best friend, Harry Osborn, who discovers Peter's true identity and seeks revenge for the death of his father, the Green Goblin. All the while, Peter struggles to maintain his relationship with Mary Jane. Neither the third movie nor the second matched the success of "Spider-Man" at the box office, but it was still enough to dominate all other movies in the summer it was released.

2008: The Dark Knight

- Summer domestic gross: $504,798,337

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $736,447,551

- Share of total gross: 12.2%

Christopher Nolan's lauded second installment in his "Batman" trilogy sees the Caped Crusader facing off against his greatest enemy: the twisted, maniacal Joker. Batman must find a way to put an end to the Joker's madness while keeping himself from straying too far from heroism into vigilantism. Actor Heath Ledger delivered a stellar performance as Joker but died tragically six months before the film was released. He received a posthumous Academy Award for his portrayal in the Best Supporting Actor category.

2009: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

- Summer domestic gross: $400,641,549

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $586,673,709

- Share of total gross: 9.3%

Two years following the events of the first "Transformers" film, hero Sam Witwicky adjusts to his new life in college, while his Autobot friends attempt to adjust to life on Earth. But an ancient Decepticon has other plans that threaten the fate of the entire planet. To date, "Revenge of the Fallen" is the biggest domestic box office winner of the "Transformers" franchise—of course, that could change once "Transformers One" hits theaters in September 2024.

You may also like: The best movies of 2024 so far

2010: Toy Story 3

- Summer domestic gross: $408,890,408

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $588,869,680

- Share of total gross: 9.7%

The first two movies in the "Toy Story" franchise were released around Thanksgiving, but the third movie debuted in the summertime, becoming king of the box office. In "Toy Story 3," Andy is grown up and finally off to college, but sadly, his beloved toys don't come with him. After being left behind, the toys end up at a daycare center full of rowdy children, and Woody must figure out a way to help his pals escape. The film features new additions including Michael Keaton, Ned Beatty, Whoopi Goldberg, Kristen Schaal, and Timothy Dalton.

2011: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

- Summer domestic gross: $375,552,093

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $524,503,835

- Share of total gross: 8.5%

Like "Toy Story," the "Harry Potter" franchise's release strategy had its films coming out either in the summer or on Thanksgiving weekend. But only one movie in the series can claim the title of summer box office winner: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2." The epic conclusion to the original Wizarding World saga sees Harry finally face off in a duel to the death with his nemesis from birth, Voldemort. But the Boy Who Lived needs all the help he can get from his wizard pals and professors at Hogwarts.

2012: The Avengers

- Summer domestic gross: $620,323,837

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $848,622,462

- Share of total gross: 14.4%

The evil and treacherous Loki gets his hands on the Tesseract, a device that will grant him unlimited power—and he will stop at nothing to use it to take over the world. Enter Nick Fury, the director of the special defense force S.H.I.E.L.D., who puts together a team of Earth's mightiest heroes to stop Loki and obtain the Tesseract. Before directing "The Avengers," writer and director Joss Whedon was perhaps best known for creating the popular TV series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Including "The Avengers" in 2012, Marvel won the summer box office for three straight years.

2013: Iron Man 3

- Summer domestic gross: $408,797,699

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $551,087,370

- Share of total gross: 8.6%

The final solo "Iron Man" movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees the titular metal-suited superhero, aka billionaire playboy Tony Stark, go up against a brand-new villain known as the Mandarin. But Stark must battle his inner demons along with his external ones to come out on top. The movie also prevailed at the box office, outperforming the original and second "Iron Man" movies.

2014: Guardians of the Galaxy

- Summer domestic gross: $281,204,119

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $373,156,797

- Share of total gross: 6.9%

On its surface, "Guardians of the Galaxy" seemed like a Marvel deep cut bound to flop. Its star, Chris Pratt, was best known for the NBC comedy "Parks and Recreation," and his sidekicks included a smack-talking raccoon and a tree-like character who only says, "I am Groot." But, something about this ragtag of intergalactic outlaws and its epic retro soundtrack worked, skyrocketing the movie to the top of the box office in the summer of 2014.

You may also like: Movies and TV shows casting across the US

2015: Jurassic World

- Summer domestic gross: $647,374,160

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $857,975,627

- Share of total gross: 14.5%

Over two decades since the catastrophe on Isla Nublar, a new vision of the past has been resurrected in Jurassic World: a dual theme park and luxury resort that has once again brought dinosaurs hurtling into the future. But the sins of Jurassic Park's past have not been reckoned with, and both the guests and the scientists at its helm quickly learn that bigger does not mean better. After the success of "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Jurassic World" cemented Chris Pratt's position as a Hollywood heartthrob and box office beast. It also spawned two more sequels and will see a third debut in 2025.

2016: Finding Dory

- Summer domestic gross: $482,853,070

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $631,933,955

- Share of total gross: 10.8%

In this sequel to the beloved Pixar film, Marlin and his son Nemo set out to help their very forgetful friend Dory find her roots. All Dory remembers is that she was separated from her parents as a child, and soon the trio is embarking on an epic adventure. Albert Brooks and Ellen DeGeneres reprised their roles voicing Marlin and Dory, accompanied by new voice actors including Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Diane Keaton, and Idris Elba. Dory's story brought viewers to the theaters in droves, driving a total of $486.3 million at the domestic box office.

2017: Wonder Woman

- Summer domestic gross: $409,537,039

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $524,828,984

- Share of total gross: 10.7%

The origin story of this iconic superhero is traced from her childhood as the princess of the Amazons to helping the Americans win World War I. Wonder Woman—also known as Diana—leaves the island paradise she grew up on, bringing along dashing pilot Steve Trevor, hoping that she can use her mighty powers to end the global conflict. "Wonder Woman" enthralled not only superhero fans but earned acclaim for its feminist message. Yes, it broke the glass ceiling, but it also broke records. At the time, "Wonder Woman" was the biggest U.S. opening weekend for a woman director. But Patty Jenkins and "Wonder Woman" would soon be outdone by another pair of feminist icons.

2018: Incredibles 2

- Summer domestic gross: $602,579,381

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $753,764,172

- Share of total gross: 13.7%

The sequel to the Disney-Pixar classic finds the superhero Parr family matriarch—Helen, aka Elastigirl—enlisted to improve public perception of supers, forcing Mr. Incredible to become a stay-at-home dad. But soon, the whole family needs to band together to stop a sinister threat. In addition to the original voice cast, newcomers featured Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, and Catherine Keener.

2019: The Lion King

- Summer domestic gross: $523,578,926

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $643,160,503

- Share of total gross: 12.1%

Twenty-five years after the classic animated "Lion King" dominated the summer box office, this 2019 musical drama adaptation did the same. The latest version retreads the plot of the original 1994 film as we follow young lion Prince Simba, whose throne is usurped by his fratricidal uncle, Scar, forcing him to return to his animal kingdom and take back what's rightfully his.

New voice actors for this updated "The Lion King" include Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar. Considering it's the current highest-grossing animated movie of all time, it's no surprise that another film in the series is in the works: a prequel called "Mufasa: The Lion King" is set to hit theaters in December 2024.

You may also like: 20 of the most controversial horror films

2020: Tenet

- Summer domestic gross: $19,192,876

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $23,293,981

- Share of total gross: 27.0%

This mind-bending thriller from Christopher Nolan follows a former CIA agent who learns that an attack from the future has a target set for the present day. Now, he must learn how to bend time to prevent World War III. "Tenet" was the first major film to be released in the months following the 2020 pandemic lockdowns. It's the lowest earner on this list, but about $20 million was enough to dominate a summer with very little box-office competition.

2021: Black Widow

- Summer domestic gross: $182,690,466

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $211,745,666

- Share of total gross: 10.5%

In this prequel solo film for the since-deceased Avenger, the titular hero—aka Natasha Romanoff—must confront her demons as she is pursued by a villainous threat with a link to her past. While on the run, Natasha unlocks trauma and regret in her tattered history as a Russian spy.

Like "Tenet," "Black Widow's" box office story is also a product of the post-pandemic moviegoing experience. When Disney decided to release the movie in theaters and on Disney+ simultaneously, "Black Widow" actor Scarlett Johansson sued the studio, alleging that making the movie available on the streaming platform reduced her earnings potential, seeing as her salary was based in large part on "Black Widow's" box-office numbers. They settled after just three months, but the terms were not disclosed.

2022: Top Gun: Maverick

- Summer domestic gross: $701,250,369

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $752,520,468

- Share of total gross: 20.7%

Just as stubborn and reckless as he was more than 35 years ago, "Top Gun: Maverick" sees Pete "Maverick" Mitchell continue to push his limits by dodging an advancement in rank as a test pilot. After yet another brash incident, Maverick is sent to train a new class of naval aviators for a special mission, including Rooster, the resentful son of his late best friend, Goose. Nominated for six Academy Awards (including Best Picture) in 2023, "Top Gun: Maverick" took home the honor for Best Sound. As of January 2024, a sequel is officially in the works, but it likely won't hit theaters until 2025 or 2026.

2023: Barbie

- Summer domestic gross: $612,331,509

- Inflation-adjusted summer domestic gross: $631,221,946

- Share of total gross: 15.2%

The summer of 2023 belonged to two movies: the concurrently released "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." But ultimately, in the "Barbenheimer" battle, director Greta Gerwig's take on all things girlhood reigned supreme.

The live-action film centers on the iconic Mattel doll (played by Margot Robbie), whose picture-perfect matriarchal world is upended when she's suddenly stricken with worries about her mortality, along with physical afflictions like flat feet, bad breath, and cellulite. To right these wrongs, Barbie—and a stowaway Ken (Ryan Gosling)—leave Barbieland and head to the real world to find the child playing with her who's causing these issues.

From its opening weekend—when it bested the "Wonder Woman" record to become the biggest debut for a film directed by a woman—"Barbie" won hearts and smashed both the patriarchy and box-office records. With its $636.2 million total domestic earnings, "Barbie" was crowned the highest-grossing movie of 2023 in North America and is the highest-grossing comedy in Hollywood history by a mile.

Data reporting by Luke Hicks. Story editing by Jaimie Etkin. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire.