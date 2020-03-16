KSAT Community hosts critical blood drive during COVID-19 Friday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – The entire country is in critical need of blood supply, especially in areas already hit with coronavirus.

KSAT Community partner, University Health System is already experiencing a sharp drop-off in donors due to COVID-19 creating a serious shortage in its blood supply.

“We anticipate a major blood shortage in San Antonio in the next few weeks and for the foreseeable future,” said Dr. Leslie Greebon, University Health System Medical Director of Transfusion Services.

Now is the time to donate blood if you are healthy to give back.

“People who are bleeding because of childbirth, because of major surgery, because of traumatic injury – that number is not going to change because we’ve shut down schools and limited visitation at hospitals,” said Dr. Donald Jenkins, a University Hospital trauma surgeon and UT Health San Antonio professor.

University Health System will host a blood drive Friday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Highpoint located at 8401 Datapoint Drive, Suite #175.

“COVID-19 is already causing critical blood shortages as people respond to social distancing messages by canceling blood drives and donations,” Greebon said.

Are there incentives for donating?

Yes, besides saving lives and resupplying University Health System’s blood bank, donors will also receive a St. Patrick’s day clover cookie, drawstring bag and the highly coveted…hand sanitizer.

This is an appointment-only blood drive.

Social distancing will be practiced at this event.

To make an appointment visit donatebloodtoday.com or call 210-358-2812 for questions.

