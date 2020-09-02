Get $5 off for the Head for the Cure - San Antonio Virtual 5K registration

Have you participated in the Annual Head for the Cure - San Antonio 5K before?

Due to COVID-19, the race will be virtual in 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 26. Despite not being able to see each other next month, this will still be a fantastic online event to raise donations to defeat brain cancer step by step.

This interactive virtual event is not only an opportunity to get out and do some physical activity during this time of social distancing but is also a great way to support this community and cause that is so important to us all and remember loved ones affected by brain cancer.

Interested in sharing your story for the virtual 5K? Share stories to ignite hope for those who have been affected by a brain tumor diagnosis.

Click here for tips on how to film the video. Please email your photos and videos to Courtney Benisch at Courtney@headforthecure.org.

Whether it’s sharing a story of survivorship or a story of fighting in memory of someone who has succumbed to this disease, we can ignite hope.

How to participate in the virtual 5K:

Leading up to the event get others involved by creating a Facebook fundraiser, share the event on social media, Invite friends, family and coworkers to join your team.

The week of the event run/walk/cycle a 5K in your neighborhood. Creatively burn 300 calories, the average burn of a 5K or snap a selfie during your activity.

On race day, join Head for the Cure on Facebook or YouTube at 8 a.m. on Sept. 26, comment along on the Facebook Live video or post a selfie on the San Antonio Facebook event page.

To register or donate today to Head for the Cure, click here.

To get $5 off the registration fee, use code word LABORDAY (case-sensitive) through Monday, Sept. 7 at midnight.

