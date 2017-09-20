Spriester Sessions: ‘Head for the Cure’ discussion on KSAT.com

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT-12 anchor Steve Spriester on Tuesday hosted a panel discussion on KSAT.com about the research and the devastating diagnosis of brain cancer.

The live discussion is part of KSAT-12’s “Head for the Cure” community event that was created to raise money for cancer research and to honor late News Director Jim Boyle who lost his battle to brain cancer in 2014.

In the live panel discussion, Spriester will speak with a doctor from the UT Health San Antonio Cancer Center along with Erin Boyle Dempsey, Boyle’s daughter, who was instrumental in bringing “Head for the Cure” to San Antonio.

You can join in the conversation by going to KSAT-12’s Facebook Live to ask any questions you might have for Steve Spriester to ask the doctor or Erin Boyle Dempsey.

If you wish to join the annual “Head for the Cure” 5K run and walk event, Wednesday, Sept. 20, is the last day to register.

Proceeds from the event will go to brain cancer research and also help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

