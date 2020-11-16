KSAT Community: Need a flu shot? University Health to host flu shot drive Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – With flu season quickly approaching, University Health and Precinct 1 Commissioner Chico Rodriguez will host a flu shot drive on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Texas A&M University-San Antonio, One University Way.

Individual registrations must be submitted for each person receiving a flu shot. This includes everyone 6 months and up.

To protect the health and safety of everyone involved, protocols will be in place to ensure mask use and physical distancing.

Most major insurance plans will be accepted. Shots are available at no cost for those without insurance.

Appointments are required to get a flu shot at the drive-thru event.

Call 210-358-7020 for more information. Register to make an appointment by clicking here.

