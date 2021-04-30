SA Salvation Army hopes to raise $250k during National Salvation Army Week

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you need essentials like food, household items and water, or know someone who does, Salvation Army is here to help.

This year’s National Salvation Army Week is taking the place of what would normally be Salvation Army’s annual luncheon and is expected to serve as the second biggest fundraiser of the year, behind their annual Red Kettle Campaign.

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared National Salvation Army Week. This May, The Salvation Army will be celebrating its 67th National Salvation Army Week.

On Thursday, May 13, the San Antonio Salvation Army will be holding a phone bank from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each donation helps ensure the nonprofit can continue on its mission to serve the community. If you would like to make a donation during the phone bank, call 210-598-7921.

Each year, this week serves as an opportunity to celebrate volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries who have enabled Salvation Army to serve in San Antonio and Bexar County for more than 130 years.

The Salvation Army has been serving Texas and San Antonio since 1889, over 130 years, and is the third oldest non-profit in San Antonio.

Credit: San Antonio Salvation Army

Opportunities to support Salvation Army: