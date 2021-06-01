Hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine? Call into KSAT on June 4 to get facts from Dr. Jason Bowling of University Health

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine?

On Friday, June 4, KSAT 12 will be holding a phone bank from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Dr. Jason Bowling, director of hospital epidemiology from University Health, to answer viewers’ comments, questions and concerns.

“This (vaccine hesitancy) poses a real concern, both to those who choose not to be immunized and for the larger community,” said Dr. Bryan Alsip, chief medical officer at University Health. “The serious adverse health outcomes experienced by people who are infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are very clear. And, if fewer individuals decide to become vaccinated, it is unlikely that we will reach any significant level of herd immunity.”

University Health COVID-19 vaccine centers

University Health is proud to offer no-cost Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations across the community. All locations offer free parking and accessible by VIA buses.

An adult family member or guardian must accompany the child to provide written consent for the vaccination. Proof of age is not required.

Wonderland of the Americas COVID-19 Vaccination Center , located at 4522 Fredericksburg Road, at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Loop 410. University Health operates on two floors at this location; upper level and lower level. Please check your confirmation for the location of your appointment. Walk-ins are welcome Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Upper level offers the Pfizer vaccine and is currently scheduling appointments for people ages 12 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Lower level offers the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome.

Robert B. Green Campus Vaccination Center, located downtown at 903 W Martin St., in the Pharmacy Building. Offers the Pfizer vaccine on a walk-in basis on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for persons 12 years of age and older.



#WeCanDoItSA challenge

If you’re already vaccinated, University Health wants to know why you chose to roll up your sleeve! Tell us your reason by using the hashtags #WeCanDoItSA and #SiPodemosSA and challenge three friends to share their reason too.

