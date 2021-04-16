KSAT Community to host virtual Child Abuse Awareness Town Hall April 28 at 2 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – With the increase in unemployment and domestic violence and more families facing poverty due to COVID-19, there is a potential for an increase in child abuse and neglect in our community.

To help prevent child abuse during COVID-19, KSAT12 will be airing a KSAT Community Child Abuse Awareness Town Hall on Wednesday, April 28 from 2-3 p.m.

A panel of experts will join KSAT journalists Isis Romero and Patty Santos to answer questions live and viewers can learn the signs of abuse, how to report it and where to seek help.

Panelists include Angelica Cervantes, Chief Program Officer for Providence Place, and Judge Peter Sakai for Bexar County 225th District Court.

The town hall can be viewed on KSAT.com and streamed through smart TVs and devices that work with the KSAT-TV app.

Do you have questions you want to be answered? Submit via the prompt below.

Ad

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Service (DFPS) 2020 Data Book, in Bexar County, there were 5,499 confirmed cases for child abuse and neglect in 2020.

Ad

Ad

Ad