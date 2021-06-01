KSAT Community spotlight: San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum

SAN ANTONIO – This month, KSAT Community is highlighting local nonprofit, The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM).

SAAACAM’s mission is to collect, preserve and share the cultural heritage of African Americans in the San Antonio region.

“African American history is American history,” said Deborah Omowale Jarmon, CEO/Director, San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum. Come out to learn a part of history often untold or buried while having fun. “Most of our events are free. The exhibit space at La Villita has free admission. We are open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

You can visit SAAACAM throughout the year, but this month especially, you can check out any of these free events listed below.

SAAACAM events:

June 5 at 10 a.m. - Oral History and Storytelling Workshop with Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson at the Cos House at La Villita Historic Arts Village. REGISTER HERE

June 6 at 8 p.m. - Walk on the River Film Screening at the Arneson River Theater.

June 13 at 8 p.m. - Just a Ferry Ride to Freedom Film Screening at the Arneson River Theater.

June 13 at 7 p.m. - 90 Minute Black History River Tour, SAAACAM at La Villita. GET TICKETS HERE

June 18 at 7 p.m. - Juneteenth Black History River Tour, SAAACAM at La Villita. GET TICKETS HERE

June 18 and 19 - Juneteenth Celebration at Comanche Park - History Harvest at the Digital Library of Texas A&M San Antonio. REGISTER TO SHARE YOUR STORY HERE

June 19 at 3 p.m. - Juneteenth Exhibit at the SA Juneteenth Block Party at the Hays Street Bridge.

June 19 - Juneteenth and Baseball Go Together Juneteenth Fundraiser with the San Antonio Missions Baseball Team. Invisible Diamond Exhibit celebrating 100 years of the National Negro League and celebrate the MLB recognition of the record-setting local John “Mule” Miles who played for the Chicago American Giants. GET TICKETS HERE

June 21 through July 30 - Summer Day Camp at Ella Austin Community Center.

To learn more about SAAACAM for their events, planning a visit and how to become a member or to make a donation, click here.

