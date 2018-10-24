Spotlight Feature: Soldiers' Angels

SAN ANTONIO - There are currently 255 heroes waiting for adoption, and Soldiers' Angels makes sure no soldier goes unloved.

Soldiers' Angels provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the U.S. Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, their families and a growing veteran population.

In 2017 alone, Soldiers’ Angels provided over $17 million in aid to more than 360,000 service members, veterans, wounded heroes and military families.

Soldiers' Angels makes a tremendous difference for our heroes

More than 120,200 items provided to veterans at VA Medical facilities in 2017

851,000 care packages sent to combat deployed service members over the last 15 years

1.7 million cards and letters sent to combat deployed

More than 22,100 veterans provided with food assistance across the country in 2017

Opportunities to get involved with Soldiers' Angels

For donating opportunities to Soldiers' Angels, click here

To register for services, click here

If you would like to volunteer, click here

For more information, visit soldiersangels.org or call 210-629-0020.

Information courtesy of Soldiers' Angels.

