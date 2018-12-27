Local Expert: Baird Foundation Repair

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – From foundation repair to concrete lifting, leveling or crawl space repair services, Baird Foundation Repair is your local expert in the greater San Antonio and South Texas area.

Baird Foundation Repair is the oldest residential foundation repair company in San Antonio.

John Chaney, the owner of Baird Foundation Repair, is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience working with foundation problems and providing long-lasting solutions to homeowners.

He’s completed comprehensive training in designing solutions for crawlspace and foundation problems. Chaney takes personal responsibility to impress each customer on every job. Most importantly, Chaney is proud of his company’s strong dedication to customer satisfaction.

Baird Foundation Repair services include foundation repair, concrete leveling and lifting, crawl space repair and commercial foundation.

With offices in San Antonio and Corpus Christi, Baird Foundation Repair services all of South Texas.

For job openings at Baird Foundation Repair, click here.

Get a free inspection here or call 210-534-4100 for a free estimate.