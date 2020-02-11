Kiss $2 gas goodbye for Valentine’s week

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers can kiss $2 gas goodbye this Valentine’s week as the price of unleaded continues to fall.

For the first time in a year, the average local price is less than $2 a gallon. According to GasBuddy’s.com’s spot check around town, the average Tuesday morning was $1.98.

Prices fell a nickel in the past week and 19 cents in the past month.

The reason for the drop is basic supply and demand. People drive less in winter.

Analysts say fears that the coronavirus will hurt China’s economy — and appetite for oil — have pushed crude prices lower. That means lower prices at the pump for folks topping off their tanks.

At several gas stations on the Northeast Side of town, gas was posted at about $1.86 a gallon.

“I love it,” said Frankie Millett. “That’s a good thing for me.”

Anthony Longoria, whose car drinks the premium stuff, was relieved to find fuel for $2.41 a gallon.

“Last year, in December, it was probably $2.68,” he said. “It does make a difference.”

Enjoy filling up for $1-something while you can. After another week or two, analysts say we will likely see prices make a U-turn for spring.