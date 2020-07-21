Want to teach your kids to save? Here are some tips to help you get started.

SAN ANTONIO – “Some things are just worth waiting for” — it’s a phrase your parents may have said to your during your youth to teach you the value of saving for something you want.

Starting a conversation with your children early about saving may make it easier for them to adopt healthier money habits as they grow.

How to come up with a personalized savings rule

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is offering tips to help you get started with a savings plan for your kids.

First, point out some things your child may have to wait for, like waiting for their favorite holiday or standing in line for their turn at the playground.

Next, find a jar or can and label it for saving. You can suggest that your child put some money in the jar so that he or she can buy a toy or pay for an experience when they have saved enough.

If your children are a little older, you can start talking to them about putting their money into a savings account.

Tips for saving for emergencies

You can remind your kids about the important reasons to save, like the freedom to make choices and feeling financially secure.

A good way to reinforce their savings habit is to visit the bank a few times a year with your child to deposit their money and look at how much the balance grows after each visit.

You can also encourage your children to draw, make a chart or tell a story about what they’re saving for and how their money is growing.

For more tips from the CFPB, click here.

