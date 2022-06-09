82º

KSAT Money Q&A: Geekdom offers summer programs for San Antonio entrepreneurs

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Geekdom’s summer events schedule is underway to help business owners in the startup space find programs or workshops to help them succeed. Watch the latest KSAT Money Q&A to learn more.

SAN ANTONIO – Geekdom’s summer schedule is underway to help business owners in the startup space find programs or workshops to help them succeed.

Phillip Hernandez, chief operating officer of Geekdom, joined the latest KSAT Money Q&A to discuss upcoming programs that local entrepreneurs can join, including the LLC Formation Workshop and Startup Weekend. Watch the latest episode in the player above.

Click here to learn more about the LLC Formation Workshop.

Click here to learn more about Startup Weekend.

Visit the Geekdom website here.

