KSAT Money Q&A: How to be an effective solopreneur

Many have left their jobs to make it out on their own in business, but becoming an effective solopreneur isn’t easy and takes a lot of dedication. Stephanie Scheller, CEO of Grow Disrupt, joined this KSAT Money Q&A to discuss tips for solopreneurs who want to be effective in their business strategy.

SAN ANTONIO – Solopreneurs have become more prevalent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic on social media and in-person at local and national retailers.

Stephanie Scheller, CEO of Grow Disrupt -- a company that produces personal growth events that support small business growth -- joined this KSAT Money Q&A to discuss tips for solopreneurs or potential ones who want to be effective in their business strategy. Watch the entire interview in the video player above.

Cover photo by fauxels from Pexels.com