'Epidemic' of cluster mailbox break-ins reported on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - With tax return season approaching, the San Antonio Police Department is asking people to be vigilant in reporting mailbox thefts.

On Friday, SAPD's San Antonio Fear Free Environment - Prue Division reported an "epidemic of cluster mailbox thefts on the Northwest side."

SAPD SAFFE said the issue is particularly concentrated on the Northwest Side and neighborhoods around Bandera Road and Loop 1604.

"If you see suspicious activity around these mailboxes, please call 911 so that an officer can make the location," a Facebook post from SAFFE - Prue said. "If you live near one of these cluster mailboxes and have video cameras, please consider pointing a camera at them"

Those who have vehicle information including license plate numbers are asked to call SAFFE at 210-207-7169.

SAFFE is also asked people to check their mail daily so that if a mailbox theft does occurr, "the bad guys don't get days or weeks worth of mail."

You can report mail thefts to the Postal Inspector at 1-800-275-8777.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.