'Oh well, mine's real': Security guard foils robbers' attempt to hold up 7-Eleven with fake gun

GARDENA, California - Video of a botched robbery is gaining popularity in California.

According to police, two teens attempted to rob a 7-Eleven with a fake gun, but their plan was foiled when an armed security guard busted through the front door of the gas station wielding his weapon.

Surveillance video shows the officer fire toward the two robbery suspects, when one of the teens shouts "It's fake! It's fake!" to which the security guard replies, "Oh well, mine's real."

Police in California said the attempted robbery happened on Dec. 30.

"As the security guard was sitting in his vehicle, he saw two black males wearing hooded sweatshirts enter the convenience store," a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. "The Security guard saw the hooded portion was tightened in what appeared to be an attempt to conceal the identities of the men who entered. As the security guard approached the entrance to the store, he saw both men had jumped over the front counter and began to rummage through the cashier’s pockets. "

The security guard said he shot both of the teens when he spotted what appeared to be a gun. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The security guard arrested both of the teens until police arrived.

Police said both of the teens were approximately 16-years-old. They were booked for robbery and held without bail.

Authorities also recovered a replica semi-automatic handgun at the scene of the attempted robbery.

Watch the dramatic surveillance video below:

