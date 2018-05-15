19-year-old charged in aggravated robbery outside Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a 19-year-old man, accused of a stealing a woman's purse at gunpoint in the parking lot of Ingram Park Mall.

Efrain Calderon has been taken into custody and is charged with aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victim had just finished shopping and was loading her car in the parking lot when police say Calderon walked up to her brandishing a handgun and demanded her purse.

The victim gave her purse to Calderon, saying she was afraid that if she didn't he would shoot her. Calderon then fled in a black four-door vehicle, the affidavit said.

Police said the victim learned that one of her credit cards was used at a nearby restaurant and detectives then obtained surveillance video there of the suspect. The affidavit said police then released the image to the public, looking for more information.

Police said on May 9 Calderon was stopped by police while driving a vehicle that had just been stolen from its owner at gunpoint. Upon being interviewed, Calderon was asked about the robbery at Ingram Park Mall back on Aug. 15 2017 and he confessed that he did rob the victim of her purse and used the stolen credit card.

