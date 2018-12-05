2 dogs killed, 18 rescued in South Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - Two dogs were killed and 18 others were rescued when a house caught fire Wednesday on the city's South Side.

San Antonio Fire Department Battalion Chief Connie Hall said firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke when they arrived around 12 p.m. at the home in the 200 block of Betty Jean Street.

In addition to dogs, there were plenty of cats in the home, Hall said. None of them were injured.

Firefighters had a hard time corralling the dogs because there were so many of them, Hall said.

"Quite a bit of them had smoke inhalation," she said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which appeared to have started in the kitchen due to an electrical problem.

Damage to the home is estimated at $60,000.

