2 followed home from bar, shot in chest after fight

SAN ANTONIO - Two women were sent to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting on the city's East Side.

According to San Antonio police, around 4:15 a.m. the women got into an argument at a bar and someone followed them home to the 100 block of Gorman Street. Police said at least two other people pulled up in another car and fired multiple shots at the two women. They were both hit in the chest and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspected shooters are still at large.

