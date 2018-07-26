photo
PICS: El Paso Border Patrol gives tour of border wall near Ciudad Juaréz

Day 4: KSAT leaves El Paso for Nogales, Arizona to continue ‘The Line’ series

Adrian Garcia
, Digital Journalist

Tiffany Huertas
, Video Journalist

Tags: 
Texas
,
Immigration
,
Border
,
Migrants
,
Border Patrol
,
Border Wall
,
El Paso

EL PASO, TexasDAY 4 (WEDNESDAY): (10:08 p.m.) A 29-foot limestone statue of Christ atop of Mount Cristo Rey has not only brought the faithful from both sides of the border but also criminals who use the land’s vulnerability as a corridor.

“People that are into the drug smuggling and alien smuggling use this as a corridor to bring people across because there is no fence,” Ruben Escandon Jr., spokesperson for the Mount Cristo Rey Restoration Committee, said.

(3:50 p.m.) The U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso gave KSAT a tour on the south end side of the border wall, steps away from Ciudad Juaréz, Mexico.

Agent Joe Romero, a spokesman for Border Patrol's West Sector, said the Rio Grande in El Paso is much smaller in width than where it runs through in the Rio Grande Valley.

(12:10 p.m.) Less than 24 hours is the amount of time left for the federal government to reunite migrant children who were separated from their parents due to the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

American Civil Liberties Union, a national nonprofit organization, posted four billboards -- two in English and two in Spanish -- earlier this month, with messages directed toward the U.S. Border Patrol in McAllen, Texas.

(11:02 p.m.) Before KSAT travels six hours west from El Paso, Texas, to Nogales, Arizona, the U.S. Border Patrol's West Texas Sector shared information regarding its region.

Agent Joe Romero, a spokesman for the Border Patrol, said West Texas agents patrol the largest border metroplex in the nation of more than 260 miles. Romero said the sector has to deal with both the El Paso and Ciudad Juaréz communities, which have a combined population of nearly 3 million people.

