SAPD watching hospitals for stabbing suspect who may be injured

SAN ANTONIO – Update 1/7/2020: The suspect in this case has been identified as Martin Reyes. Reyes was initially arrested in November on suspicion of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and rearrested in January when his surety bond was rejected, according to the Bexar County Jail. His bail is set at $100,000.

San Antonio police are keeping an eye on local hospital emergency rooms in case a stabbing suspect shows up seeking medical attention.

Police said he may have suffered a stab wound while attacking another man with a knife at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

Officers who were responding to a 911 call around 4 a.m. Friday found the victim, a man in his 60s, behind a building at the Executive Apartments.

The victim told them his neighbor's boyfriend entered his apartment, located in the 100 block of De Chantle, through an open door.

He said the man began arguing with him, making accusations about a relative before stabbing him without warning.

The victim told police he was able to pick up a screwdriver and defend himself, stabbing the suspect.

After the attack, the victim walked around the complex, banging on neighbors' doors for help.

Eventually, one of the neighbors called 911.

Police said they found blood "on every door" along with some on walkways.

The suspect, who is also in his 60s, was already gone when police arrived.

In addition to watching out for him at hospitals, police said they planned to go to another home to look for him.