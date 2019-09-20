Inmate back in custody after being mistakenly released, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - An inmate who was mistakenly released by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is back in custody as of late Thursday night, The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Erica Morales, 32, was originally arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and was released around 7 p.m. Thursday due to an error by the booking staff.

The press release said shortly thereafter search protocols were initiated and deputies began checking multiple addresses associated with Morales.

Around 11 p.m. deputies initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Commerce Street and Comal Street and was able to take Morales back into custody without incident, the BCSO said.

That intersection is at the southwest corner of the jail Morales was erroneously released from hours earlier.

Authorities say it appears that incorrect bond documents were attached to Morales’ information packet leading up to the release.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards was notified of the mistaken release and BCSO Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation into the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

