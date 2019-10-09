CPS Energy to close stretch of Highway 281 Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews will close a stretch of Highway 281 on Sunday while they work to remove deenergized electric lines in the area.

The work will take place between Summer Glen and Ramblewood Drive between 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Off-duty law enforcement officers have been hired to provide traffic control in the area.

Traffic could be stopped for 15 to 20 minutes during each rolling roadblock.

CPS Energy is reminding drivers of the Move Over Slow Down law, which was expanded on Sept. 1 to include utility service vehicles. The law requires drivers to move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles, tow trucks, utility workers and trash collectors stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during these times.

A rolling roadblock, also known as a temporary road closure, rolling block, pacing operation, or traffic pacing, is a common highway traffic control technique used to temporarily slow or stop traffic upstream of construction, maintenance, and utility work activities requiring a short-term full closure of the roadway and/or lanes. -CPS Energy

The work is not expected to cause any power interruptions in the area.