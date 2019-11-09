Teacher charged with assault after incident with 15-year-old student, deputies say
Tiffani Shadell Lankford, 32, arrested Friday
HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A woman who deputies called a guest teacher at a Hays County high school was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault Friday, according to deputies.
Officials with the Hays County Sheriff’s Department said they were called to Lehman High School in Kyle just before 4 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault between the teacher and a 15-year-old student.
After interviewing several students and reviewing videos, the teacher, identified as Tiffani Shadell Lankford, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. She was taken to Hays County Jail
The student was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
No other details were immediately released, but deputies are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call 800-324-8477.
