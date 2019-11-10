Men fighting at North Side night club shot at by driver nearby

SAN ANTONIO – Two men fighting outside a North Side night club were shot at by someone inside a car in the club’s parking lot, San Antonio police say.

Officers responded to the LOVE NightClub in the 19300 block of U.S. Highway 281 just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, two men began fighting inside the club and the fight escalated outside. While in the parking lot, police say someone in a vehicle pulled a gun and opened fire toward the men. One of them was hit twice in the stomach.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and at last check was in serious condition, police say.

Police continue their search for the suspect, who drove away after the shooting.

The investigation continues.