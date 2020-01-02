Ex-UTSA player accused of mutilating, killing pregnant sister was ‘having a crisis,’ affidavit states

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – Editor’s note: This story contains graphic information from a police report related to a homicide.

Michael Egwuagu, 25, is accused of stabbing his sister to death and mutilating her body with a kitchen knife on Friday at a residence in Pflugerville, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Jennifer Ebichi, Egwuagu’s sister, was found with one to two dozen stab wounds to her abdomen and face and had her eyes cut out when police arrived to the scene in the 16000 block of Vescovo Lane, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Jennifer contacted her twin brother Martin Egwuagu around 5:30 a.m. Friday saying Michael, an ex-UTSA football player and former NFL free agent, was “having a crisis.” Jennifer asked Martin to talk to Michael in an effort to calm him down.

Martin told police he spoke with his brother on the phone and that Michael “made several strange statements,” but the affidavit does not provide any further indication about what caused Michael to have a “crisis.”

Jennifer texted Martin again around 4:10 p.m. Friday asking him to come to the residence “because Michael needed him."

According to the affidavit, when Martin arrived at the residence he said he saw Linda Mura, a friend of Jennifer’s through church, standing on the front lawn with Jennifer’s oldest child who was covered in blood.

Mura told detectives Jennifer had asked her to come to the residence and when she arrived she heard Jennifer and her children screaming and Michael yelling inside. Mura said she then saw Michael walking out of the residence smiling and holding a bloody kitchen knife, telling her, “I killed Jennifer,” the affidavit says.

Police said a recording from the residence’s doorbell camera recorded the encounter.

Martin told police when he went inside the home, he saw his sister on the kitchen floor laying in a pool of blood and heard her younger child screaming. Martin grabbed the child and went outside and made sure both the children were safe with his wife before talking to Michael, according to the affidavit.

Michael was kneeling down in the street in bloody clothing in a praying stance telling Martin he was “one of the good ones,” according to the affidavit.

Michael removed the bloody clothes and placed them into a trashcan across the street and was nude and still covered in blood when police arrived, the affidavit states.

Deputies with Travis County Sheriff’s Office observed an 8- to 10-inch kitchen knife covered in blood on the ground near Michael upon arrival to the residence.

An autopsy report confirmed Jennifer, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was early in her first trimester. The unborn child died as a result of Jennifer’s death, according to the affidavit.

Travis County jail records indicate Michael Egwuagu is being held on a first-degree felony charge on a $500,000 bond. A description of the charges is not currently available.