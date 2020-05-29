Free fishing day in Texas is coming next week

SAN ANTONIO – Every year on the first Saturday in June, anyone can fish recreationally without a license in Texas.

The hope is that more people will try fishing, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

More than 70 state parks offer free fishing year-round, although entry fees still apply as well as length and bag limits.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said TPWD inland fisheries director Craig Bonds. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”

A fishing license is required for adults and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license for Texas residents. Children aged 16 and younger fish for free, in addition to anyone born before Jan. 1, 1931. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online here.

Anglers no longer need to carry their paper fishing license. A legible digital photo, emailed receipt, online purchase record or digital copy of your fishing license is also acceptable.

For more information about fishing license requirements and rules, visit TPWD.com.

TPWD sent a press release with the following resources for anglers of all skill levels: