Gators in the gulf: Alligators caught on video in Galveston, Port O’Conner

A Galveston boat captain spotted something swimming in the water Saturday that he says he doesn’t see very often - an alligator.

Derrick Greene with In the Zone Fishing Charters posted a video and several photos of the alligator, seen near the north jetty in Galveston, to his Facebook page on the day he and his charter guests spotted the unusual swimmer.

Alligator in the north jetty’s in Galveston￼ Www.inthezonefishingcharters.com Posted by Derrick Greene on Saturday, May 23, 2020

While it’s not an everyday occurrence, Greene’s is far from the only gator sighting in the gulf.

Watch alligator disappear as it swims into waves at Texas beach

Another fisherman, who wished to remain anonymous, shared a video with KSAT that he captured last May of an alligator he spotted while he was out wade fishing at Port O Connor.

“I wasn’t sure what it was in the water when I first saw it. It was holding so still it looked like a log,” said the fisherman.

He explained that “gators give you a wide berth because they don’t want to deal with you much like you don’t want to deal with them.”

“When I looked down that day, I saw something I’d never seen before. It looked like a big log just below the water maybe 5 feet away," he said. “It wasn’t moving, but looked suspicious obviously, so I decided to get video. When I probed it with my fishing rod, the log came very much to life as you can see in the video."