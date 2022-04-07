67º

LIVE

News

Coleman County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing 84-year-old woman

Officials: Missing woman poses credible threat to her own health, safety

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Texas, News, missing, silver alert
The Coleman County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 84-year-old woman who they say poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

COLEMAN, Texas – The Coleman County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 84-year-old woman who they say poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Officials said Joyce Davis is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 125 pounds.

Davis has gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at 8 a.m. on April 6 in the 4500 block of Highway 153, in Coleman County in a white, 2002 Ford Focus with the Texas license plate RBJ9427.

Officials said Davis is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Law enforcement officials say Davis’ disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone who has seen Davis is asked to call the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office at 325-625-3506.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email