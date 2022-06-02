You can fish for free, without a license, in Texas this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Every year on the first Saturday in June, anyone can fish recreationally without a license in Texas.

This year, Free Fishing Day falls on June 4 and Texans can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Free Fishing Day is meant to encourage more people to try fishing.

More than 70 state parks offer free fishing year-round, although entry fees still apply as well as length and bag limits.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, TPWD Inland Fisheries Director. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”

A fishing license is normally required for adults and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license for Texas residents. Children aged 16 and younger fish for free, in addition to anyone born before Jan. 1, 1931. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online here.

A non-resident fishing license is required of all non-residents who fish in the public waters of Texas, according to TPWD, with a few exceptions.

Anglers no longer need to carry their paper fishing license. A legible digital photo, emailed receipt, online purchase record or digital copy of your fishing license is also acceptable.

Additionally, certain disabled veterans qualify for free fishing year-round. The TPWD offers a super combo hunting and all-water fishing package to disabled veterans who have lost the use of a foot or leg, or have a disability rating of 50% or more. Full details can be found here.

For more information about fishing license requirements and rules, visit TPWD.com.

TPWD offers the following resources for anglers of all skill levels: