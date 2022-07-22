Abilene Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 79-year-old man

Officials said Phillip Forrester is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

ABILENE, Texas – The Abilene Police Department is looking for a missing 79-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Phillip Forrester is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt and jeans.

Police say he drove off around 8 a.m. on July 21 from Abilene, Texas in a maroon, 2022 KIA Sportage with the Texas license plate 9SKMX.

Officials said Forrester is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Forrester is asked to call the Abilene Police Department at 325-673-8331.