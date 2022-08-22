84º

WEATHER ALERT

News

How to get a free bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes on Sept. 1

Each location to give away 250 bundlets

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Trending, Food, Consumer, Free

Free cake!

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away 250 bundtlets at its bakeries.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery in the greater San Antonio area will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will also hold a sweepstakes between Sept 1-25, where one winner will receive a professionally planned birthday party worth $25,000. Details on the sweepstakes will be available online.

Here is a list of participating bakeries in the San Antonio area:

  • 5164 Broadway St., Alamo Heights, TX 78209
  • 11620 Bandera Road, Suite 102, San Antonio, TX 78250
  • 700 E. Sonterra Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78258
  • 8335 Agora Parkway, No. 106, Selma, TX 78154
  • 407 W. Loop 1604 S., Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78245
  • 161 Creekside Way, Suite 602, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Also on KSAT:

7-Eleven’s ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ returns this month

Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio restaurant at The Rim

Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email