How to get a free bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes on Sept. 1

Free cake!
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away 250 bundtlets at its bakeries.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery in the greater San Antonio area will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet.
Nothing Bundt Cakes will also hold a sweepstakes between Sept 1-25, where one winner will receive a professionally planned birthday party worth $25,000. Details on the sweepstakes will be available online.
Here is a list of participating bakeries in the San Antonio area:
- 5164 Broadway St., Alamo Heights, TX 78209
- 11620 Bandera Road, Suite 102, San Antonio, TX 78250
- 700 E. Sonterra Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78258
- 8335 Agora Parkway, No. 106, Selma, TX 78154
- 407 W. Loop 1604 S., Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78245
- 161 Creekside Way, Suite 602, New Braunfels, TX 78130
