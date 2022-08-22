How to get a free bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes on Sept. 1

Free cake!

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away 250 bundtlets at its bakeries.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery in the greater San Antonio area will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will also hold a sweepstakes between Sept 1-25, where one winner will receive a professionally planned birthday party worth $25,000. Details on the sweepstakes will be available online.

Here is a list of participating bakeries in the San Antonio area:

5164 Broadway St., Alamo Heights, TX 78209

11620 Bandera Road, Suite 102, San Antonio, TX 78250

700 E. Sonterra Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78258

8335 Agora Parkway, No. 106, Selma, TX 78154

407 W. Loop 1604 S., Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78245

161 Creekside Way, Suite 602, New Braunfels, TX 78130

