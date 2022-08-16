7-Eleven’s ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ returns this month

SAN ANTONIO – Slurpee enthusiasts get excited! Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven returns for the second time this year.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, 7-Eleven, Stripes, and Speedway loyalty members can fill up any container for $1.99 at participating 7-Eleven locations, according to a news release.

“We know that Slurpee drinks are a summertime staple for customers, so we’re bringing back BYOC Day to celebrate the popular frozen beverage for a second time this summer,” said 7-Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director Dennis Phelps.

According to the news release, the rules are that 7Rewards loyalty members must bring clean cups, confirm that the cup is leak-proof and that it fits upright in the 10-inch diameter Slurpee dispenser.

“We want customers to build the Slurpee drink of their dreams while having fun with their vessel of choice – and we can’t wait to see some of the creative cups they come up with,” said Phelps.

The promotion is limited to one cup per guest.

Not a loyalty member? You can still enjoy $1 small Slurpees at the convenience store throughout the summer, according to 7-Eleven.

