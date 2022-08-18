100º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio restaurant at The Rim

Austin-based restaurant expands to San Antonio

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Kerbey Lane, Things to Do, Food, Trending
Austin-based Kerbey Lane has opened its first San Antonio restaurant at 5515 N Loop 1604 W Acc Rd near The Rim. (Kerbey Lane)

SAN ANTONIO – A popular Austin-based restaurant known for its made-from-scratch comfort food like queso and dessert-like pancakes has opened up its first San Antonio location.

The restaurant at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103 at The Rim Crossing is the first Kerbey Lane Cafe outside the Austin area in its 40-plus year history.

The restaurant opened its doors on Aug. 15 for a “soft opening” that will continue through Aug. 28 as the staff gets trained. During the soft opening period, the restaurant will have shortened operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a limited menu and will give guests 50% off food and non-alcoholic beverages. Seating is first-come, first-served.

“We’ve been flippin’ pancakes and slingin’ queso for the Austin community since 1980,” CEO Mason Ayer said in a press release. “We are so thrilled to bring our homemade food and local comfort to our neighbors in San Antonio, where we hope to become just as quintessential to the SA community as we are to our customers in Austin. We are so happy to add San Antonio to our family!”

Kerbey Lane is still hiring staff. Potential applicants can get more information online.

The restaurant’s official opening will be on Aug. 29.

Austin-based Kerbey Lane has opened its first San Antonio restaurant at 5515 N Loop 1604 W Acc Rd near The Rim. (Kerbey Lane)

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email