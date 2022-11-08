Powerball announces winning numbers for record-breaking $1.9B drawing

The numbers for the record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing have been announced.
The winning numbers for the drawing are 10 - 33 - 41 - 47 - 56, the Powerball number is 10.
The Powerball website estimates the jackpot to be $1.9 billion, with an estimated cash value of $929.1 million.
Other reports have indicated that the jackpot is more than $2 billion after updated calculations from ticket sales.
According to the Associated Press, the drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.
The drawing was originally scheduled to take place Monday night.
Powerball’s jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot, the Associated Press reported.