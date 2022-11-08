Powerball announces winning numbers for record-breaking $1.9B drawing

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A woman enters a convenience store near a vending machine that sells tickets for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The numbers for the record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing have been announced.

The winning numbers for the drawing are 10 - 33 - 41 - 47 - 56, the Powerball number is 10.

The Powerball website estimates the jackpot to be $1.9 billion, with an estimated cash value of $929.1 million.

Other reports have indicated that the jackpot is more than $2 billion after updated calculations from ticket sales.

According to the Associated Press, the drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.

The drawing was originally scheduled to take place Monday night.

Powerball’s jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot, the Associated Press reported.

