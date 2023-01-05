Popular San Antonio restaurants to offer special discounted menus for two weeks during Culinaria

Culinaria Restaurant Weeks - Guests can expect some restaurants to offer additional course selections as well as wine, cocktail and beer pairings.

SAN ANTONIO – Restaurant weeks are about to return to San Antonio and that means many popular restaurants will offer special three-course prix-fixe menus for diners.

Culinaria, a nonprofit organization that promotes San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination, will host the bi-annual restaurant weeks from Jan. 16-28.

“San Antonio’s vibrant and diverse restaurant scene is an essential part of our city and is also a crucial element of the hospitality and tourism industry,” said Culinaria CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge.

Prix-fixe menus will range from $20 and $30 for lunch, and $35, $45 and $55 for dinner, with to-go options at select restaurants.

“Restaurant Weeks gives us the opportunity to celebrate the passion and vitality that our Chefs and their teams put into their craft. As we start the New Year, we also acknowledge the fierce perseverance of restaurant owners that have faced numerous challenges in the past two years,” Taranto-Etheredge said. “Culinaria Restaurant Weeks is a chance to help them as they continue to rebuild.”

Culinaria offers locals and visitors an opportunity to experience the culinary diversity of San Antonio and celebrate community establishments that include recently opened restaurants in addition to deeply rooted beloved dining hot spots.

Explore the list of participating eateries and menus curated especially for Culinaria Restaurant Weeks at CulinariaSA.org.

Reservations are recommended but not required. Walk-in service can’t be guaranteed.

