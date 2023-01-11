71º

News

Teen dies from multiple gunshot wounds after friends mistakenly take him to assisted living facility, police say

Houston police are still searching for the suspect

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Houston, Crime
Police lights at a crime scene.

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old died Sunday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Houston police.

The teenager was found on the ground around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 11900 block of West Airport Boulevard.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that the teen’s friends mistakenly dropped him off at an assisted living facility thinking it was a hospital.

Investigators said the shooting occurred roughly 1.5 miles away in the 2600 block of Ashford Meadow Drive.

Witnesses reported seeing an unknown suspect in a gray, four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows fire several shots into a vehicle that the teen was riding in, KPRC reported.

Houston Police Department Homicide Division is still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-308-3600 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

More headlines:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email