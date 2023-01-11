Teen dies from multiple gunshot wounds after friends mistakenly take him to assisted living facility, police say

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old died Sunday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Houston police.

The teenager was found on the ground around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 11900 block of West Airport Boulevard.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that the teen’s friends mistakenly dropped him off at an assisted living facility thinking it was a hospital.

Investigators said the shooting occurred roughly 1.5 miles away in the 2600 block of Ashford Meadow Drive.

Witnesses reported seeing an unknown suspect in a gray, four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows fire several shots into a vehicle that the teen was riding in, KPRC reported.

Houston Police Department Homicide Division is still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-308-3600 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

