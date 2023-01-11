VIDEO: Parole violator leads police on chase that ends in Corpus Christi bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A parole violator is in custody after pulling a gun on Corpus Christi police and leading them on a chase that ended in Oso Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

Nueces County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to arrest Jacob Dudd, 32, around 2:45 p.m. at a Murphy Express gas station in Flour Bluff, but Dudd saw them approach, pulled out a gun and pointed it at deputies, according to KRIS.

Corpus Christi Police Department said on Facebook that “Nueces County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an officer-involved shooting and CCPD is assisting at the scene.”

“When he produced the weapon, one of our deputies opened fire, and the subject then fled the scene, with the deputies in pursuit,” NCSO Chief Deputy David Cook said.

Deputies pursued Dudd and ended up ramming his vehicle at a turnaround under Highway 358 in an attempt to stop him from fleeing, KIII reported.

Dudd exited the vehicle and ran into Oso Bay, where he swam to a spoil island and waited for deputies.

Sea Tow Capt. Brandon Upton assisted law enforcement officials by transporting several officers to the island via airboat, where they arrested Dudd.

Video of officers approaching Dudd on the island and placing him in handcuffs before riding back to shore can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

Dudd was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm. His original warrant for parole violation was for possession of a controlled substance charge.

Deputies said Dudd was taken into custody around 5 p.m.

