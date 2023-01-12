64º

Decapitated Texas woman believed to be murdered by her husband, deputies say

21-year-old victim was found dead Wednesday in Waller County

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

21-year-old wife believed to have been decapitated by her husband inside Waller Co. home, sheriff says. Courtesy: KPRC

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A 21-year-old woman was found decapitated at a home in Waller County and police believe her husband is the one responsible.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that the victim was found dead in her home Wednesday evening in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, which is northwest of Houston.

Investigators described the scene as “gruesome” and said additional information would be released at a later date.

Waller County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the husband who is now facing murder charges. His name has not yet been released.

The Montgomery County Police Reporter stated that the couple lived in a small building on the property belonging to one of their parents. It wasn’t immediately clear if the property belonged to the family of the victim or the suspect.

